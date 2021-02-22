BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia PM Morrison Receives a 'Fake Needle Jab' and Why Vaccinations and Tennis DO NOT Mix
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
193 views • February 22, 2021
Over the weekend Australia started to mass vaccinate their disgruntled and untrusting population with their Prime Minister (Scott Morrison) receiving one of the first jabs. The only thing is the nurse forgot to take the needle cap off before he jabbed the duping delight PM. Then during the closing ceremony of the Australian Open in Melbourne the Chairwomen of the Tournament turned it political by mentioning that Australia was starting to receive mass vaccinations which did not go over very well with the crowd. She soon learned that Tennis and Vaccinations do not go hand in hand.

Related videos:

EXPOSED !! PUBLICITY STUNT - NURSE SHOWS PROOF AUSTRALIAN PM SCUMO WAS GIVEN A FAKE COVID-19 SHOT !!
99Percent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qbDUwtNFGZwN/

Aussie Open crowds boo vaccine rollout comment
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XklNZ4mxTc

Australian Open crowd gave a ‘timely reality check’ on the media political class
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjVqCYQGeKo


Global Agenda on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
warroompandemicaustraliaopenvaccinebooingfakevaxxedpm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

Coco Somers
Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Coco Somers
Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Coco Somers
Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Edison Reed
The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

Petra Stone
A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy