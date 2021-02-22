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Australia PM Morrison Receives a 'Fake Needle Jab' and Why Vaccinations and Tennis DO NOT Mix
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193 views • February 22, 2021
Over the weekend Australia started to mass vaccinate their disgruntled and untrusting population with their Prime Minister (Scott Morrison) receiving one of the first jabs. The only thing is the nurse forgot to take the needle cap off before he jabbed the duping delight PM. Then during the closing ceremony of the Australian Open in Melbourne the Chairwomen of the Tournament turned it political by mentioning that Australia was starting to receive mass vaccinations which did not go over very well with the crowd. She soon learned that Tennis and Vaccinations do not go hand in hand.
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Related videos:
EXPOSED !! PUBLICITY STUNT - NURSE SHOWS PROOF AUSTRALIAN PM SCUMO WAS GIVEN A FAKE COVID-19 SHOT !!
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/qbDUwtNFGZwN/
Aussie Open crowds boo vaccine rollout comment
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XklNZ4mxTc
Australian Open crowd gave a ‘timely reality check’ on the media political class
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjVqCYQGeKo
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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