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Dr. Ryan Cole - The Spike Protein is the Toxin, Not the Virus - White Coat Summit - July 21, 2021
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612 views • January 05, 2022
Dr. Cole, a highly qualified M.D. tells the truth about the virus. The doctor covers the known impacts of the vaccine on the cells of the body covering the inflammatory impact of the spike proteins on a variety of our organs.
After covering the inflammatory impact on the heart the doctor said:
"You tell me you want to give a 2 yr. old, 5 yr. old, 18 yr. old a shot and we see a 200x increase in myocarditis?...That's a good idea. Let's give a kid a toxin and ruin his heart for life...We need to stop the insanity immediately!...This is no longer good science. This is a poisonous attack on our society and it needs to stop...now!
As expected he was roundly attacked as misrepresenting the facts particularly when he began to use Ivermectin in place of the COVID shot. What else is new? What doctor telling the truth and offering alternatives to the clot shot has not? Hint: None!
This is one of many presentations given at the summit. The full, nearly 6 hour summit can be seen here: https://bit.ly/3pWLjkG
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
After covering the inflammatory impact on the heart the doctor said:
"You tell me you want to give a 2 yr. old, 5 yr. old, 18 yr. old a shot and we see a 200x increase in myocarditis?...That's a good idea. Let's give a kid a toxin and ruin his heart for life...We need to stop the insanity immediately!...This is no longer good science. This is a poisonous attack on our society and it needs to stop...now!
As expected he was roundly attacked as misrepresenting the facts particularly when he began to use Ivermectin in place of the COVID shot. What else is new? What doctor telling the truth and offering alternatives to the clot shot has not? Hint: None!
This is one of many presentations given at the summit. The full, nearly 6 hour summit can be seen here: https://bit.ly/3pWLjkG
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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