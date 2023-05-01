Jesus. Guns. and Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Michael Bauerschmidt & Danielle Howley





Apr 29, 2023

Dr. Michael Bauerschmidt is the Founder and Medical Director of Deeper Healing Medical Wellness Center. Highly educated and deeply experienced, he brings a unique approach and immeasurable wisdom to the fortunate patients who seek out his care. People consult with Dr. B from great distances because he is unique – an experienced board-certified MD who treats the whole person and does the detailed medical detective work. A physician who has honed his skills over time and uses cutting-edge treatments and programs to heal the body naturally. Now, training future practitioners so that many more people may experience DEEPER healing.





Danielle Howley co-founded Deeper Healing with Dr. Bauerschmidt. Quite literally stalking him with the mission of creating the healing center that she wished she could have found when her husband was chronically ill and bedridden (now healed). Danielle holds a Bachelor of Science from Drexel University with a Minor in Psychology. She has spent her entire personal and professional life in the cross section of marketing and health/wellness. For twenty years she ran a marketing consulting firm that she created which built innumerable campaigns for many corporate/education clients such as: Aetna U.S. Healthcare, University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Novartis, Chester County Hospital, Vanguard and more. At the same time in her personal life, Danielle became very educated and committed to creating a safe, non-toxic environment when her firstborn arrived prematurely and deepened when her husband became ill. This journey led her to combine her professional talents and personal experiences to help others live “well” and heal naturally through Deeper Healing.





Learn more about Deeper Healing here: www.deeperhealing.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2l5qqk-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-michael-bauerschmidt-.html