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Martin Armstrong: Elites Using False Pandemic to Crash Economy for Horrific Great Reset
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211 views • November 08, 2020
Renown forecaster Martin Armstrong discusses how global elites are using the pretext of a false pandemic to deliberately crash the economy in order to create "The Great Reset". The lockdowns are destroying small businesses and creating food shortages. The World Economic Forum is orchestrating the Great Reset in order to create a cashless society and communistic world where people will own nothing. He believes they are using bitcoin as a test run to see how it works and then they will replace it themselves because they won't allow competition.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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Show Notes
The is Really the Most Corrupt Election in American History – Democracy Ends Where it Began https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/the-is-really-the-most-corrupt-election-in-american-history-democracy-ends-where-it-began
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Website https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/blog
About Martin Armstrong
Armstrong is the developer of the Armstrong Economic Confidence Model, best known for calling the crash of 1987 to the very day. The model pegged June 13-June 14, 2011 as the start of a long-term upward trend in the market; the market obliged by notching its first weekly rise since April 29.
Armstrong’s work has become world renown. His model has successfully pinpointed not merely major specific days who events well in advance, but it has provided one of the most consistent guides for understanding the turning points in the global economy and thus the business cycle not merely within a domestic economy, but within the global economy on a collective basis.
Not long afterward, he claims, the C.I.A. telephoned his ﬁrm, eager to get a closer look at his model. Agents had been watching him and were curious about how he had managed to call the collapse of the ruble. They asked if he would come to Washington, he said, and build his model for them. He declined.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The is Really the Most Corrupt Election in American History – Democracy Ends Where it Began https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/the-is-really-the-most-corrupt-election-in-american-history-democracy-ends-where-it-began
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Website https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/blog
About Martin Armstrong
Armstrong is the developer of the Armstrong Economic Confidence Model, best known for calling the crash of 1987 to the very day. The model pegged June 13-June 14, 2011 as the start of a long-term upward trend in the market; the market obliged by notching its first weekly rise since April 29.
Armstrong’s work has become world renown. His model has successfully pinpointed not merely major specific days who events well in advance, but it has provided one of the most consistent guides for understanding the turning points in the global economy and thus the business cycle not merely within a domestic economy, but within the global economy on a collective basis.
Not long afterward, he claims, the C.I.A. telephoned his ﬁrm, eager to get a closer look at his model. Agents had been watching him and were curious about how he had managed to call the collapse of the ruble. They asked if he would come to Washington, he said, and build his model for them. He declined.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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