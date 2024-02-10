Create New Account
This poor abused dog found in Gaza was rescued by an IDF soldier
Jerusalem Cats
Published 21 hours ago

Posted 5February2024 Israel War Room:

We’re not crying, you’re crying.
This poor abused dog found in Gaza was rescued by an IDF soldier.
She’s now living her best life in Israel.

