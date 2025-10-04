BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The truth about vaccine clinical trials and Autism until now
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
178 views • 1 day ago
Dr. Edwards is Principal Investigator of the CDC-funded Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Network, interviewed in a deposition by ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, on August 25, 2022.
Aaron Siri: So you're highly experienced at conducting clinical trials, correct?
Kathryn Edwards: I'm highly experienced conducting clinical trials.
Aaron Siri: And you're familiar with many of the clinical trials that relied upon to license many of the vaccines currently on the market. Correct?
Kathryn Edwards: I am.
Aaron Siri: In your opinion, did the clinical trials relied upon to license the vaccines that .... received, many of which are still on the market today, were they designed to rule out that the vaccine causes autism?
Kathryn Edwards: No, you badgered me into answering the question the way you want me to. But I think that that, that I've that's probably the answer. - Aaron Siri: Is it, is that your accurate and truthful testimony?
Kathryn Edwards: Yes
Aaron Siri: Thank you.


The HighWire - 01/2023 - THE DEPOSITION OF THE GODMOTHER OF VACCINES, DR. KATHRYN EDWARDS: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-deposition-of-the-godmother-of-vaccines-dr-kathryn-edwards/

healthnewsautismtruththehighwirevaccine trialaaron sirikathryn edwards
