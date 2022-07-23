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TWO GIANTS at a CROSSROAD Pt I: Alex Jones joins Steve Bannon - an Interview for the Ages
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491 views • July 23, 2022

Part I - July 23, 2022

The iconic Alex Jones joined Steve Bannon on Saturday morning and the interview was one for the ages.

Later this week the movie “Alex’s War”, a new documentary by Alex Lee Moyer, director of TFW NO GF, will be released.

Alex and Steve discussed their position in culture and history at this point in time. Alex argues he is the most persecuted American in the country today. And he commiserated with Steve Bannon on the vicious assault he is under. Like Steve Bannon, Alex Jones on Saturday discussed the “swatting” attacks he has faced at his home in Texas.

Alex Jones had this to say on his persecution, “They think if the can break us and destroy us, that’s their symbol of the American people. Trump always said, they got to get through me to get to you… We’re not heroes, we just can’t roll over. It’s like being raped.”

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alex joneswar roomsteve bannonjuly 23 interview
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