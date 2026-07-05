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America At 250: Founders' Fire and Forgotten Freedoms | Resistance Chicks America 250th Special
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America 250th Special: On America's historic 250th anniversary, we dive deep into the Declaration of Independence, the Founders' bold vision of liberty, natural rights, and self-government. This special episode celebrates the principles that built the greatest republic in history—and why they still matter today. Rediscover the revolutionary spirit of 1776! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/america-at-250/

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4th of july1776founding fathersgeorge washingtonrevolutionary warbenjamin franklinjohn adamsheroesamerican historysamuel adamsfourth of july
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