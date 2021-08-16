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9/11 Mystery - Accelerating Trails of Smoke
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82 views • August 16, 2021
Object flys off collapsing tower the changes direction and accelerated to catch up with debris already in freefall...
How is that possible..
PULVERIZED Twin Towers Blown To Dust Using NANOTHERMITE.
Oligarchy Confirmed #2
https://www.brighteon.com/2c2b5eb8-0190-465b-840c-eaa01187bad7 t=41m
Remeber 9/11 and the deception that got us to were we are in 2021.. The Same Deception-Cabal on the Potomac is never satisfied with each layer of theft...
How is that possible..
PULVERIZED Twin Towers Blown To Dust Using NANOTHERMITE.
Oligarchy Confirmed #2
https://www.brighteon.com/2c2b5eb8-0190-465b-840c-eaa01187bad7 t=41m
Remeber 9/11 and the deception that got us to were we are in 2021.. The Same Deception-Cabal on the Potomac is never satisfied with each layer of theft...
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