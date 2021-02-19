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'Giants Emerging Everywhere - Smtihsonian Institute got rid of all the giant bones donated to them.
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200 views • February 19, 2021
Why would the Smithsonian Institute hide all the giant bones donated to them through out the years? It interfered with the Theory of Evolution which states all life forms grew from small to large. The finding of giant bones throws a ringer into that concept.
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