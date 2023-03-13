Lucifer or satan: we must resist him & his temptations

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Credits
to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website
is www.SDCministries.org.
His main channel is SDC Studio:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg
This points to Isaiah 14:12; Revelation 12:9 and James 4:7.
For
more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy,
please visit www.sdcministries.org
along with the following channels:
Mark
of the Vatican beast:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].