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There is no scientific evidence that SARS CoV-2 virus was ever properly isolated
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31 views • August 18, 2021
All known viruses were isolated, characterized and sequenced with well established laboratory methods. Why only SARS CoV-2 virus was NEVER ISOLATED, characterised and sequenced? Does it exist at all?
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