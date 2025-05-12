US approves delivery of 125 LONG-RANGE missiles to Ukraine — NYT, citing congressional official (also at Kyiv Independent citing the same NYTimes. I'm not sure yet if it's true? Cynthia)

Report claims likely HIMARS (seen in US Marines test footage above) and Patriot air defense missile included in package.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/10/world/europe/eu-ukraine-weapons.html



On Friday, a congressional official said that the United States had approved Germany’s transfer of 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air-defense missiles to Ukraine. The critically needed weapons are made in the United States and cannot be exported — even if another country owns them — without American government approval.