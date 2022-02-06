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Is the New World Order About to Fail..!? (R$E)
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246 views • February 06, 2022
BREAKING NEWS! There is a WHOLE MOVEMENT who claim they are about to OVERTHROW the Elite!!
An R$E Production 2022.
http://rseonline.org
Music: AK - You Always Know Everything /
Neutrin05 - Timeless
Photo credit: Klaus Schwab - Copyright World Economic Forum (www.weforum.org)/Photo by Natalie Behring. License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo credit: The European Parliament building in Strasbourg Image: Ralf Roletschek. License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Shared from and subscrib to:
RISE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
An R$E Production 2022.
http://rseonline.org
Music: AK - You Always Know Everything /
Neutrin05 - Timeless
Photo credit: Klaus Schwab - Copyright World Economic Forum (www.weforum.org)/Photo by Natalie Behring. License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo credit: The European Parliament building in Strasbourg Image: Ralf Roletschek. License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Shared from and subscrib to:
RISE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
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