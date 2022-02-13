Miles Guo: Follow your heart and be steady when making big decisions

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2/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: How to make big decisions in your life? In addition to seeing through life and death and letting go of fear, you should also make independent judgment without being influenced by others. You can do whatever you decide to do so long as you feel in your heart that your decision is meaningful, right, and will not hurt others or can help others