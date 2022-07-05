X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Economic Shift Away From the [CB] is Happening, in the End the [CB] Won’t Exist

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2815a - July 4, 2022
The Economic Shift Away From The [CB] Is Happening, In The End The [CB] Won’t Exist
Countries are being brought to the precipice, the people are now pushing back at what the [CB] is doing. The resident is trying to blame the high fuel costs on oil companies, this has failed again. The economic shift is happening, in the end the [CB] will no longer exist.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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