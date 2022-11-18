Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Recession 2028 Dr. Dave Martin
65 views
channel image
Endgame
Published 11 days ago |

David Martin isn't the only one exposing the endgame for social security and Medicare. All the acts have terms and he reads the fine print that is in all contracts.

Here's hoping for a better world as we know it, in earth as it is in heaven.

Thank you for watching... more clips to come

Keywords
hoaxbenefitsdrugspreppingdeathsurvivalpharmaceuticalshealthcarewatermedicarerecessionendgamelife expectancysocial securitybubblelife insuranceinsurance frauddavid martinsanitationpatrick contempofixed mortgage2100 actold age and survivors trust fundsocial security ending

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket