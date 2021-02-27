The Quantum Intelligence Group - TEAM AMERICA- TOTALLY OFF THE CHARTS

TEAM AMERICA!! THIS IS OFF THE CHARTS!

The Quantum Intelligence Group

AKA Team America

Music: DAnon

See Lyrics below:



Ok, for the lyrics, here's most of it...

[Push button to 17 Floor]

Started searching the net (the white rabbit)

With a face full of sweat

Found Trinity she was smoking a cigarette

With coffee telling you the News and Stay Frosty

Awesome in the Brain she upgraded a Party

Used to play the shadows that means no paparazzi

Blended in the party she recorded Avernati

Kicking with it, man I ain’t talking about karate

Posing like a FLI and jump in a Maserati

Face scanned into the lab after the lobby

Walls filled with multiple screens of Benghazi

Things got sloppy so she called Bobby

He was undercover exploring a new hobby

Minnie called she was investigating a hottie

She was attached a black man with a zombie

Bergy had the whole thing strapped to a Harley

I was in the background puffing a Barley

Plenty of popcorn with this innovation

Leaders gonna lead to destination

Gotta tell the truth with no hesitation

12 Noon get a little motivation

17 changed a whole generation

Brought us all together in the conversation

World on fire with anticipation

And we got hope and determination

I’m guessing it’s the end for the corporation

Let me introduce to this information

Trying to lead truth she decided on a plan

Jumped on the boards known as 8 Chan

Future proves past as shit hits the fan

Divided people fall but united people stand

Big tech growing and going out of control

Its the battle for the soul and Satan’s on a roll

Where we go one we go all

And we shine bright ass lights on that cabal

Millie had clues

Tore had news

Pope’s had pictures in red shiny shoes

Memes got passed around that got views

Game theory - we all know who is gonna lose

This is not a rhythm, we fixin to loosen screws

We could take a trip and come back with Ted Cruz

But until then we going to keep saving the children

With Lady Liberty standing on top of the building