The Quantum Intelligence Group - TEAM AMERICA- TOTALLY OFF THE CHARTS

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The Quantum Intelligence Group
AKA Team America
Music: DAnon
See Lyrics below:
Ok, for the lyrics, here's most of it...
[Push button to 17 Floor]
Started searching the net (the white rabbit)
With a face full of sweat
Found Trinity she was smoking a cigarette
With coffee telling you the News and Stay Frosty
Awesome in the Brain she upgraded a Party
Used to play the shadows that means no paparazzi
Blended in the party she recorded Avernati
Kicking with it, man I ain’t talking about karate
Posing like a FLI and jump in a Maserati
Face scanned into the lab after the lobby
Walls filled with multiple screens of Benghazi
Things got sloppy so she called Bobby
He was undercover exploring a new hobby
Minnie called she was investigating a hottie
She was attached a black man with a zombie
Bergy had the whole thing strapped to a Harley
I was in the background puffing a Barley
Plenty of popcorn with this innovation
Leaders gonna lead to destination
Gotta tell the truth with no hesitation
12 Noon get a little motivation
17 changed a whole generation
Brought us all together in the conversation
World on fire with anticipation
And we got hope and determination
I’m guessing it’s the end for the corporation
Let me introduce to this information
Trying to lead truth she decided on a plan
Jumped on the boards known as 8 Chan
Future proves past as shit hits the fan
Divided people fall but united people stand
Big tech growing and going out of control
Its the battle for the soul and Satan’s on a roll
Where we go one we go all
And we shine bright ass lights on that cabal
Millie had clues
Tore had news
Pope’s had pictures in red shiny shoes
Memes got passed around that got views
Game theory - we all know who is gonna lose
This is not a rhythm, we fixin to loosen screws
We could take a trip and come back with Ted Cruz
But until then we going to keep saving the children
With Lady Liberty standing on top of the building