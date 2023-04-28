Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 28, 2023 - Shocking Chinese video shows how to INVADE the United States through UN-funded migrant camps

0:00 Invasion

16:55 Climate Insanity

28:30 Solutions

44:45 Military Insanity





- Shocking video shows Chinese nationals exactly how to illegally enter the USA using UN migrant camps

- 500,000 CCP operatives already pre-positioned across the USA, awaiting orders

- Democrats' gun control is designed to DISARM the American people and make national defense more difficult

- Sen. Ted Cruz rakes traitorous DHS secretary Mayorkas over the coals

- NYC to RATION food to obey their climate cult

- California to BAN diesel engines for trains, demanding battery-powered trains (which don't exist)

- Insanely idiotic Biden Energy Secretary demands ALL MILITARY VEHICLES BE BATTERY-POWERED by 2030

- Russia must be laughing like crazy, as World War III will only last 12 minutes until the tanks run out of power

- Democrat cities are rapidly collapsing into crime, addiction and violence

- Why it's URGENT to learn to grow food, acquire seeds, and get your money into decentralized systems





