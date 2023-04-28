Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 28, 2023 - Shocking Chinese video shows how to INVADE the United States through UN-funded migrant camps

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0:00 Invasion
16:55 Climate Insanity
28:30 Solutions
44:45 Military Insanity
- Shocking video shows Chinese nationals exactly how to illegally enter the USA using UN migrant camps
- 500,000 CCP operatives already pre-positioned across the USA, awaiting orders
- Democrats' gun control is designed to DISARM the American people and make national defense more difficult
- Sen. Ted Cruz rakes traitorous DHS secretary Mayorkas over the coals
- NYC to RATION food to obey their climate cult
- California to BAN diesel engines for trains, demanding battery-powered trains (which don't exist)
- Insanely idiotic Biden Energy Secretary demands ALL MILITARY VEHICLES BE BATTERY-POWERED by 2030
- Russia must be laughing like crazy, as World War III will only last 12 minutes until the tanks run out of power
- Democrat cities are rapidly collapsing into crime, addiction and violence
- Why it's URGENT to learn to grow food, acquire seeds, and get your money into decentralized systems
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