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ΑΚΥΡΕΣ ΟΙ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ, μη χαλάτε την ζαχαρένια σας...
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183 views • November 06, 2020
ΑΚΥΡΕΣ ΟΙ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ, νη χαλάτε την ζαχαρένια σας...
ΔΕΙΤΕ την τοποθέτηση-εκτίμηση του
Ανδρέα Τουρναβίτη για τις εκλογές ΗΠΑ
η οποία μ'εκφράζει κατά 95%...
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΤΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΦΩΝΑ ΜΟΥ ΜΠΛΟΚΑΡΟΝΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΜΙΛΗΣΩ....αν και με δύο λακωνικές αναρτήσεις μου σας είπα ότι υπαρχει σκληρή μάχη και δυσωδία και θα πάρει μέρες "μαρτυρίου" έως το ΕΓΚΥΡΟ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑ
ΕΚΡΙΝΑ ΟΡΘΟ ΝΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΘΕΙΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ!
ΔΕΙΤΕ την τοποθέτηση-εκτίμηση του
Ανδρέα Τουρναβίτη για τις εκλογές ΗΠΑ
η οποία μ'εκφράζει κατά 95%...
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΤΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΦΩΝΑ ΜΟΥ ΜΠΛΟΚΑΡΟΝΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΜΙΛΗΣΩ....αν και με δύο λακωνικές αναρτήσεις μου σας είπα ότι υπαρχει σκληρή μάχη και δυσωδία και θα πάρει μέρες "μαρτυρίου" έως το ΕΓΚΥΡΟ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑ
ΕΚΡΙΝΑ ΟΡΘΟ ΝΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΘΕΙΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ!
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