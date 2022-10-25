Create New Account
Whatever Destiny Awaits Us Tomorrow, Just Make Today Count For The Lord
The Appearance
Published a month ago |

MAILBAG SHOW * 10.25.2022


BOSTON UNIVERSITY CREATES COVID STRAIN WITH AN 80% KILL RATE...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11323677/Outrage-Boston-University-CREATES-Covid-strain-80-kill-rate.html


MARYLAND LAB PLANS TO CREATE HYBRID MONKEYPOX STRAIN WHICH IS CONTAGIOUS...AND LETHAL...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11349241/Lab-Maryland-plans-create-hybrid-monkeypox-strain-contagious-lethal.html


19 STATES INVESTIGATE BANKS' ESG STYLE COMMITMENT UNALLIANCE...

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/19-states-investigate-banks-esg-style-commitment-un-alliance


VANCITY ANNOUNCES ANOTHER FIRSTA CREDIT CARD THAT COUNTS YOUR CARBON FOOTPRINT...

https://www.vancity.com/AboutVancity/News/MediaReleases/VancityAnnouncesAnotherFirstAcreditcardthatcountsyourcarbonfootprint/


JUDGE SHOOTS DOWN TO DEMOCRAT PLAN TO USE COVID EMERGENCY FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS...

https://republicbrief.com/judge-delivers-massive-blow-to-democrats-plans-to-use-covid-emergency-for-mail-in-ballots/


JUDGE QUASHES DOJ GARLAND'S SUBPOENA HARASSING ALABANA EAGLE FORUM TRANS LEGISLATION...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-judge-quashes-doj-merrick-garlands-subpoena-harassing-alabama-eagle-forum-trans-legislation/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.

