Whatever Destiny Awaits Us Tomorrow, Just Make Today Count For The Lord

MAILBAG SHOW * 10.25.2022





BOSTON UNIVERSITY CREATES COVID STRAIN WITH AN 80% KILL RATE...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11323677/Outrage-Boston-University-CREATES-Covid-strain-80-kill-rate.html





MARYLAND LAB PLANS TO CREATE HYBRID MONKEYPOX STRAIN WHICH IS CONTAGIOUS...AND LETHAL...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11349241/Lab-Maryland-plans-create-hybrid-monkeypox-strain-contagious-lethal.html





19 STATES INVESTIGATE BANKS' ESG STYLE COMMITMENT UNALLIANCE...

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/19-states-investigate-banks-esg-style-commitment-un-alliance





VANCITY ANNOUNCES ANOTHER FIRSTA CREDIT CARD THAT COUNTS YOUR CARBON FOOTPRINT...

https://www.vancity.com/AboutVancity/News/MediaReleases/VancityAnnouncesAnotherFirstAcreditcardthatcountsyourcarbonfootprint/





JUDGE SHOOTS DOWN TO DEMOCRAT PLAN TO USE COVID EMERGENCY FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS...

https://republicbrief.com/judge-delivers-massive-blow-to-democrats-plans-to-use-covid-emergency-for-mail-in-ballots/





JUDGE QUASHES DOJ GARLAND'S SUBPOENA HARASSING ALABANA EAGLE FORUM TRANS LEGISLATION...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-judge-quashes-doj-merrick-garlands-subpoena-harassing-alabama-eagle-forum-trans-legislation/





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on YouTube...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064





Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317





Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]





Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.