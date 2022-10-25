Whatever Destiny Awaits Us Tomorrow, Just Make Today Count For The Lord

MAILBAG SHOW * 10.25.2022
BOSTON UNIVERSITY CREATES COVID STRAIN WITH AN 80% KILL RATE...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11323677/Outrage-Boston-University-CREATES-Covid-strain-80-kill-rate.html
MARYLAND LAB PLANS TO CREATE HYBRID MONKEYPOX STRAIN WHICH IS CONTAGIOUS...AND LETHAL...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11349241/Lab-Maryland-plans-create-hybrid-monkeypox-strain-contagious-lethal.html
19 STATES INVESTIGATE BANKS' ESG STYLE COMMITMENT UNALLIANCE...
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/19-states-investigate-banks-esg-style-commitment-un-alliance
VANCITY ANNOUNCES ANOTHER FIRSTA CREDIT CARD THAT COUNTS YOUR CARBON FOOTPRINT...
https://www.vancity.com/AboutVancity/News/MediaReleases/VancityAnnouncesAnotherFirstAcreditcardthatcountsyourcarbonfootprint/
JUDGE SHOOTS DOWN TO DEMOCRAT PLAN TO USE COVID EMERGENCY FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS...
https://republicbrief.com/judge-delivers-massive-blow-to-democrats-plans-to-use-covid-emergency-for-mail-in-ballots/
JUDGE QUASHES DOJ GARLAND'S SUBPOENA HARASSING ALABANA EAGLE FORUM TRANS LEGISLATION...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-judge-quashes-doj-merrick-garlands-subpoena-harassing-alabama-eagle-forum-trans-legislation/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.