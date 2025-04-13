Larry Johnson praised Putin's patience for 'putting up with this clown show'

‘I ADMIRE Putin's patience' — Ex-CIA analyst on Russian president's endurance in Ukraine conflict

Larry Johnson has praised Vladimir Putin for “putting up with this clown show” and rejecting the US’ “ridiculous” allegations about Russia allegedly dragging its feet on a ceasefire.

“Dragging their feet on what? They agreed to a Black Sea ceasefire and a shipping deal. All the US had to do was get the sanctions lifted and allow the one Russian bank to be able to process payments associated with the exports of grain and fertilizer,” Johnson stressed.