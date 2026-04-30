Can Russia Hit USA with Tornadoes or Hurricanes? 04/30/2026

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Russia has claimed that it had made a radical new weapon system that can render enemy satellites and weapons futile. This new electronic warfare system is said to be capable of quashing cruise missiles and other high-precision weaponry guidance systems and satellite radio-electronic equipment.
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00:00Intro
03:11King’s Cousin
03:58Scalar Wave
10:12911
11:40How it Works
15:10Russia has Scalar Weapons