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Can Russia Hit USA with Tornadoes or Hurricanes? 04/30/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Russia has claimed that it had made a radical new weapon system that can render enemy satellites and weapons futile. This new electronic warfare system is said to be capable of quashing cruise missiles and other high-precision weaponry guidance systems and satellite radio-electronic equipment.

 

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Keywords
russiausahurricanestornadoeshitprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:11King’s Cousin

03:58Scalar Wave

10:12911

11:40How it Works

15:10Russia has Scalar Weapons

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