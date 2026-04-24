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Date: Apr. 24, 2026. Lesson 80-2026. Title: With Men It Is Impossible: The Miracle of Salvation
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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Mark 10:23–27, where Jesus declares the difficulty for the rich to enter the kingdom of God and shocks His disciples with the image of a camel passing through the eye of a needle. What seems attainable by human effort is revealed to be impossible by human means. Yet Christ anchors hope in God alone: “With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.” Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of trusting in wealth, the limits of human ability, and the absolute necessity of divine intervention in salvation.

Lesson 80-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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