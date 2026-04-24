Date: Apr. 24, 2026. Lesson 80-2026. Title: With Men It Is Impossible: The Miracle of Salvation

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Mark 10:23–27, where Jesus declares the difficulty for the rich to enter the kingdom of God and shocks His disciples with the image of a camel passing through the eye of a needle. What seems attainable by human effort is revealed to be impossible by human means. Yet Christ anchors hope in God alone: “With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.” Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of trusting in wealth, the limits of human ability, and the absolute necessity of divine intervention in salvation.

Lesson 80-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com