Incompetent &/or Female Cops, ICE OUT, Valhalla Cornachia, Don Lemon, The Zeck, Maduro’s Jesuits, Adventism

RR 2026-01-28 #257
Resistance Rising #257: 28 January 2026
Topic list:
* Harris Co. Texas: TWO female Sheriff Deputies mag-dump at an innocent home-owner.
* Florida’s DEI Hispanic acorn cop riddles his own cruiser to take out poor handcuffed Marquise.
* Tennessee: this married female DEI cop was a sex machine of fun for the force.
* Satan’s Mexican Pieta: why we need to keep those borders wide open!
* Gregory Kent Bovino, Catholic, replaced by Tom Homan...guess.
* Valhalla Cornachia
* Don Lemon’s sisters.
* Andrew Dice Andrews vs. The Zeck
* ICE OUT blocking streets
* Nicolas Maduro’s JESUIT-TRAINED Jew lawyer & the JESUIT PRIEST who “has his ear”.
* Fifty years ago, this was the athleticism of MFL punters.
* GuyFawkesNews pumps Adventist Ben Carson on why you don’t need meat.
* More evidence as to why the “ICE ROUND-UP” in Minnesota is a Psychological Operation.
* Adventist leadership had secret pow-wow with Francis. Who was it?
