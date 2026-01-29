Incompetent &/or Female Cops, ICE OUT, Valhalla Cornachia, Don Lemon, The Zeck, Maduro’s Jesuits, Adventism

RR 2026-01-28 #257

Resistance Rising #257: 28 January 2026

Topic list:

* Harris Co. Texas: TWO female Sheriff Deputies mag-dump at an innocent home-owner.

* Florida’s DEI Hispanic acorn cop riddles his own cruiser to take out poor handcuffed Marquise.

* Tennessee: this married female DEI cop was a sex machine of fun for the force.

* Satan’s Mexican Pieta: why we need to keep those borders wide open!

* Gregory Kent Bovino, Catholic, replaced by Tom Homan...guess.

* Valhalla Cornachia

* Don Lemon’s sisters.

* Andrew Dice Andrews vs. The Zeck

* ICE OUT blocking streets

* Nicolas Maduro’s JESUIT-TRAINED Jew lawyer & the JESUIT PRIEST who “has his ear”.

* Fifty years ago, this was the athleticism of MFL punters.

* GuyFawkesNews pumps Adventist Ben Carson on why you don’t need meat.

* More evidence as to why the “ICE ROUND-UP” in Minnesota is a Psychological Operation.

* Adventist leadership had secret pow-wow with Francis. Who was it?

_____________________

