BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Incompetent &/or Female Cops, ICE OUT, Valhalla Cornachia, Don Lemon, The Zeck, Maduro’s Jesuits, Adventism
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 22 hours ago

RR 2026-01-28 #257

Resistance Rising #257: 28 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Harris Co. Texas: TWO female Sheriff Deputies mag-dump at an innocent home-owner.
* Florida’s DEI Hispanic acorn cop riddles his own cruiser to take out poor handcuffed Marquise.
* Tennessee: this married female DEI cop was a sex machine of fun for the force.
* Satan’s Mexican Pieta: why we need to keep those borders wide open!
* Gregory Kent Bovino, Catholic, replaced by Tom Homan...guess.
* Valhalla Cornachia
* Don Lemon’s sisters.
* Andrew Dice Andrews vs. The Zeck
* ICE OUT blocking streets
* Nicolas Maduro’s JESUIT-TRAINED Jew lawyer & the JESUIT PRIEST who “has his ear”.
* Fifty years ago, this was the athleticism of MFL punters.
* GuyFawkesNews pumps Adventist Ben Carson on why you don’t need meat.
* More evidence as to why the “ICE ROUND-UP” in Minnesota is a Psychological Operation.
* Adventist leadership had secret pow-wow with Francis. Who was it?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy