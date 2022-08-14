What Comes Next After the FBI Raid of President Trump's Home?

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton continue to break down the fallout of the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump’s home in Florida. But what will we see happen next in the coming weeks? Watch as Clay and Buck discuss exactly that question.
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