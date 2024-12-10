A Greater Reality - Rey Hernandez's Journey of Discovery

On Dec. 4, 2024, Rey Hernandez discussed his book "A Greater Reality: One Man's Journey of Discovery," which explores his paranormal experiences and the integration of consciousness with the paranormal. Their website is https://agreaterreality.com/ and ReyHernandez 's email is [email protected] .





Rey emphasized that consciousness is fundamental and that all paranormal phenomena should be studied as one integrated phenomenon. Hernandez shared his interactions with Dr. Edgar Mitchell, Dr. Rudy Schild, and Mary Rodwell, who guided him in understanding his experiences. He detailed his encounters with energy beings, UFOs, and near-death experiences, and how these led to his spiritual transformation and academic research on UFO contact experiences. He noted that 85% of 4,350 UFO experiencers became deeply spiritual, with energy beings being the most commonly reported, followed by human-looking beings and Greys. Hernandez emphasized that these beings often project themselves into various forms and that materialist interpretations of UFOs are misguided. He criticized the lack of PhD academics in ufology and compared his work to the early challenges faced by quantum physics. His upcoming book, set to be published in January, will be available on Amazon, and more information can be found on the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute's website at http://agreaterreality.com .





Outline

• Rey compares the body to a hard drive and DNA to a soft code that carries life after life.

Introduction of Rey Hernandez and His Work

• Brian Ruhe outlines the CCRI's mission to integrate consciousness research with contact modalities.

• Rey describes the structure of their book series and the upcoming book's content.





Details of the Book and Documentary

• Rey provides the title and content of the book: "A Greater Reality, One Man's Journey of Discovery."

• Rey discusses the documentary based on the book and its focus on integrating various paranormal phenomena. He explains the documentary's goal to present a unified theory of consciousness and paranormal phenomena.

Rey discusses the concept of a "culling of humanity" and its implications for global issues.





Spiritual Transformation and Multi-Dimensional Travel

• Rey shares his transformation from an atheist to a spiritual being through paranormal experiences.

• He emphasizes the orchestrated nature of these experiences and their significance in his spiritual journey.





Astral Travel and Scientific Advisors

• Rey describes an astral travel experience during a traffic jam and its impact on their life.

• Speaker 1 shares their meeting with Dr. Edgar Mitchell and their discussions on the quantum hologram theory of consciousness. He explains the mission given to them by these advisors to inform humanity about the relationship between consciousness and the paranormal.





Formation of the Conscious and Contact Research Institute

• Rey discusses the formation of the CCRI and its mission to undertake academic research on UFO contact experiences.





Experiences and Theories in UFO Phenomena

• Rey discusses various experiences such as near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, and astral travel, emphasizing that these are not taught in theoretical physics or science.

• Rey questions whether the diverse types of beings and UFOs observed by people come from different planets or are related to consciousness.

• The conversation touches on the manipulation of space and time in these experiences, as well as the hierarchy of dimensions and realms that consciousness can travel through.





Spiritual Awakening Through Experiences

• rey explains that the purpose of these experiences is to awaken the human soul.

• The conversation highlights that people who have had NDEs, UFO contact, or hallucinogenic journeys become deeply spiritual.

• Rey references a survey where 85% of 4350 UFO experiencers became deeply spiritual.

• Rey highlights the lack of PhD academics in ufology and the need to support those who are researching contact modalities.

• Brian acknowledges the disparity in the UFO field and the importance of supporting academic work in the area.