U.S. Attacked Russia, Food Poisoned & NATO to Ukraine

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 14, 2023
Sources in Russia say that if Ukraine passes legislation to invite NATO troops into the country, those troops will be immediately engaged and killed by Russian forces. It is also considered an Act of War against Russia because Biden ordered his staff to come up with a way to “deal with” the Nord Stream Pipeline that was bombed!
00:00 - Food Poisoning
11:17 - Covert Intel Ukraine
13:22 - Act of War against Russia
18:54 - The Fall of America
20:47 - Leslie Johnson Headlines
22:23 - Chris Reed Headlines
24:55 - Berkey Water Systems
25:39 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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