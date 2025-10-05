The 33 King Ritual & the Death of MAGA/MAHA As The Sabattean Agenda Becomes Clear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Berwick unmasks the hidden ritual behind inversion politics, where 33° symbolism, king sacrifices, and the satanic MAGA code collide. Red becomes blue. Heroes become villains. Freedom becomes surveillance. If you want to understand the code, don’t miss this video. The UK rolls out a ‘No Digital ID, No Work’ a, Tony Blair is building Trump Towers on the graves of a million children in Gaza, while Israhell hijacks TikTok and Jeff Jeff gets held up by a UPS man.
