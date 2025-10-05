The 33 King Ritual & the Death of MAGA/MAHA As The Sabattean Agenda Becomes Clear

Jeff Berwick unmasks the hidden ritual behind inversion politics, where 33° symbolism, king sacrifices, and the satanic MAGA code collide. Red becomes blue. Heroes become villains. Freedom becomes surveillance. If you want to understand the code, don’t miss this video. The UK rolls out a ‘No Digital ID, No Work’ a, Tony Blair is building Trump Towers on the graves of a million children in Gaza, while Israhell hijacks TikTok and Jeff Jeff gets held up by a UPS man.





