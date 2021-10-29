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Moon landing films are fake since they could not use original film Apollo surrounded by Draco aliens
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161 views • October 29, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). The Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s NASA moon landing films and Elon Musk’s Space X videos are absolute fakes, and the “Iron Sky” movie and “Star Wars” movies are completely true. There are hundreds of fallen angel alien and nephilim & chimera alien bases on the moon (truce zone), and thousands of Rockefeller family owned Nazi and Rothschild family owned U.S. Navy and Illuminati Satanist multi-corporation owned ICC (International Corporate Conglomerate) space fleets and cities on thousands of planets throughout the universe, as the Illuminati shows you in their “Star Wars” movies. The Illuminati 501c3 church pastors are hired shills there to hide all this information, and the children’s adrenochrome blood harvesting farms & child sex slave brothels on many planets, and the 8 million children CPS-kidnapped & MILAB-abducted every year, from God’s spiritual army, either because they are pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” church pastors, or they are cowardly traitor human church pastors who are afraid of getting assassinated by the nephilim & chimera elites, and ridiculed by their church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business customers. They had to fake the moon landing films because the Dracos and their spaceships surrounded the Apollo spacecraft that landed on the moon and they could not broadcast that, so the Illuminati elites asked their Satanist movie director Stanley Kubrick to make fake moon landing films. The Apollo rockets are fake, and they used antigravity spaceship technology that has been used since the 1800s Sonora Aero Club and the 1800s Tartaria civilization that was on earth which they erased from history after genocide exterminating the human population and indoctrinating pedophilia orphans that survived and erasing all records, as they show you very clearly in their movie “The Golden Compass.”
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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