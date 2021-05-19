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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-19-2021 More Threats From Biden
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320 views • May 19, 2021
Biden has been making idle threats for weeks now when it comes to the injections and masks and it seems there will be consequences for those of us that refuse to take the depop shot. Taiwan is being pushed into a lockdown as the propaganda machine pushes to get them more injections. CDC admits deaths from the injections? Well not really sadly.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/05/18/video-biden-threatens-those-who-are-not-vaccinated-will-end-up-paying-the-price/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/may/18/fauci-mask-guidance-not-mandate-to-take-masks-off
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/19/taiwan-tightens-curbs-expects-arrival-of-more-covid-vaccines
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/cdc-223-people-have-died-from-covid-19-after-being-vaccinated.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/evangelical-pastor-franklin-graham-says-to-get-the-jab-thank-god-for-vaccines
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.summit.news/2021/05/Biden.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/05/18/video-biden-threatens-those-who-are-not-vaccinated-will-end-up-paying-the-price/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/may/18/fauci-mask-guidance-not-mandate-to-take-masks-off
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/19/taiwan-tightens-curbs-expects-arrival-of-more-covid-vaccines
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/cdc-223-people-have-died-from-covid-19-after-being-vaccinated.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/evangelical-pastor-franklin-graham-says-to-get-the-jab-thank-god-for-vaccines
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.summit.news/2021/05/Biden.jpg
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