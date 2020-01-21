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Pearl Harbor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
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4 views • January 21, 2020
Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer | Date Taken: 01/20/2020
200120-N-LI768-2001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 20, 2020) - The Navy celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly spoke during the celebration and unveiled the new Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller (CVN 81). This will be the second ship named in honor of Miller, and the first aircraft carrier named for an African American and an enlisted Sailor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Molly Crawford) RT 01:45:07 The Honorable B.J. Penn Former Acting Secretary of the Navy RT 02:00:06 The Honorable Eddie Bernice-Johnson U.S. Representative from the 30th District of Texas RT 02:50:03 The Honorable Bill Flores U.S. Representative from the 17th District of Texas RT 03:03:02 Admiral John C. Aquilino Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet RT 03:26:01 The Honorable Thomas B. Modly Secretary of the Navy (Acting)
200120-N-LI768-2001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 20, 2020) - The Navy celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly spoke during the celebration and unveiled the new Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller (CVN 81). This will be the second ship named in honor of Miller, and the first aircraft carrier named for an African American and an enlisted Sailor. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Molly Crawford) RT 01:45:07 The Honorable B.J. Penn Former Acting Secretary of the Navy RT 02:00:06 The Honorable Eddie Bernice-Johnson U.S. Representative from the 30th District of Texas RT 02:50:03 The Honorable Bill Flores U.S. Representative from the 17th District of Texas RT 03:03:02 Admiral John C. Aquilino Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet RT 03:26:01 The Honorable Thomas B. Modly Secretary of the Navy (Acting)
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