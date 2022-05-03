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Mom Outraged After School Told Daughter She May Be "Trans"
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355 views • May 03, 2022
Mother Erin Lee is on the warpath after her daughter's public school invited a "Genders & Sexualities Alliance" (GSA) in to teach her daughter that she may be "transgender" and that her family was not safe. In an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Lee recounted the story and vowed not to keep silent. In a heartfelt warning to parents, Lee said it was time for families to exit the public schools to protect their children.
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