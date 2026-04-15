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☢️Israel, not Iran, is ‘rogue nuclear state in the Middle East’ - Mehdi Hasan, rips into the US-Israeli false narrative on Iran as “the face of terror:.”
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☢️Israel, not Iran, is ‘rogue nuclear state in the Middle East’ – journalist

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan rips into the US-Israeli false narrative on Iran as “the face of terror.”

🔊 "Which country in the Middle East has nuclear weapons?  It's not Iran, it's Israel," he notes, reminding that It was Israel that "attacked six countries in the region last year."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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