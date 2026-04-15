☢️Israel, not Iran, is ‘rogue nuclear state in the Middle East’ - Mehdi Hasan, rips into the US-Israeli false narrative on Iran as “the face of terror:.”

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☢️Israel, not Iran, is ‘rogue nuclear state in the Middle East’ – journalist
British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan rips into the US-Israeli false narrative on Iran as “the face of terror.”
🔊 "Which country in the Middle East has nuclear weapons? It's not Iran, it's Israel," he notes, reminding that It was Israel that "attacked six countries in the region last year."