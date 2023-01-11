The Joy of the Lord is Our Strength | John Dyslin and NC Scout (11/24/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with NC Scout, the senior leader of American Partisan. John discusses Nehemiah 8:10, which says, “The joy of the Lord is your strength.” The enemy wants to steal our joy, so we must double down on our focus and commitment to joy that we might fight back with joyfulness in our hearts.







Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/3070dd13-255b-4c35-86ca-67388d2a93c4







John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/





American Partisan: https://www.americanpartisan.org/