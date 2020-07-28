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Frontline doctors come togehter in D.C. to address the lies and the demonizing of Hydroxychloroquine
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272 views • July 28, 2020
Dr. Stella Immanuel explains how HCQ not only works as a cure but can also be used to PREVENT COVID (corona virus) infection in the first place! The suppression of #Hydroxychloroquine
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