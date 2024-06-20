Israel's intensifying blockade that Still threatens widespread Starvation across Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the dismantling of the American pier in Gaza, a looming starvation crisis threatens hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
Israel's occupation of the Rafah crossing is preventing thousands of aid trucks from entering the Strip, intensifying a blockade that now threatens widespread starvation across Gaza.
adding:
New York Times: The floating dock that the US military built, which cost 320 million dollars, has failed. Its operation is expected to end a few weeks earlier than planned.
*In fact, since the dock started working, it operated for only 10 days.*
The Gaza floating dock project built by the US military for $320 million has failed and will end its operations next month — Israeli media
It was washed away, then mysteriously opened on the day of a massacre when one of the Aid trucks was used as a decoy in the raid that killed many in Gaza, then closed again. C