Tensions Are Rising in the East — Is World War III Closer Than Ever?

Ukrainian soldiers recently spilled over into Russia to attack the town of Belgorod, and a Chinese military jet nearly collided with a U.S. military jet. Is World War III closer than ever? TNA's executive senior editor Steve Bonta, who lived in China for many years, explains the feverishly anti-American sentiment among the Chinese people and the Chinese government.

Also on today’s show, the militant pro-LGTBQ group Human Rights Campaign declared this week a state of emergency for LGBTQ people in the U.S. in response to state legislatures fighting back against trans lunacy and child mutilation; and the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., recently stopped a children’s choir from singing the national anthem in the Capitol.

In the second half of the show, TNA senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko interviews Dr. Tess Lawrie of the World Council for Health. Lawrie discusses the goals of her organization and the evolution of its mission, which started with advocating Covid early treatments and naturally expanded to counteracting the Great Reset. Kyrylenko also interviews popular British presenter Neil Oliver, who believes that the Western political establishment will bring about a “satanically dark” future if people don’t shake off their culture of dependency and start actively pushing back.