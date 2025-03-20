BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Burning a Historical Mosque in Nablus
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
1 month ago


The Zionist occupation forces raided the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, carrying out widespread searches targeting homes and mosques. Among the mosques stormed were Al-Satoun, Ajja, Al-Salahi Al-Kabir, Al-Tina, Al-Nasr, and Al-Bayk, after forcefully breaking down their doors. During the operation, the historic Al-Nasr Mosque, one of the most ancient in Palestine, was set on fire, resulting in significant damage. A camera within Al-Nasr Mosque documented the extensive raid, showing dozens of soldiers entering the mosque, desecrating its interior, firing at various parts, and igniting fires inside.

Interview: Dr. Anas Al-Masri, Academic

Reporting: faris odeh

Filmed: 15/03/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

gazalebanonwest bankal aqsa floudpaslestine
