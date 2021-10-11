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@RAWQBoswin presents ~ Save Pastor Artur
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33 views • October 11, 2021
Help Support Pastor Artur and his brother David Pawlowski!
Please Share this video Canada!
YOU BE THE JUDGE…
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid face up to 4 years in PRISON!
Their "CRIMES”?
1. Feeding the HOMELESS
2. Performing GOD's work MASKLESS!
Fellow Calgarians!!!
See you down at the Calgary Courthouse at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021. We'll let those Judges know the world is watching!
If you would like to help
Pastor Artur's Street Church DIRECTLY,
please DONATE by using
e-transfer: [email protected]
website: www.streetchurch.ca
(PayPal info on the website)
Cheque/money order:
1740 25 A Street SW
Calgary Alberta Canada T3C1J9
God Bless
🙏🙏🙏
Please Share this video Canada!
YOU BE THE JUDGE…
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid face up to 4 years in PRISON!
Their "CRIMES”?
1. Feeding the HOMELESS
2. Performing GOD's work MASKLESS!
Fellow Calgarians!!!
See you down at the Calgary Courthouse at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021. We'll let those Judges know the world is watching!
If you would like to help
Pastor Artur's Street Church DIRECTLY,
please DONATE by using
e-transfer: [email protected]
website: www.streetchurch.ca
(PayPal info on the website)
Cheque/money order:
1740 25 A Street SW
Calgary Alberta Canada T3C1J9
God Bless
🙏🙏🙏
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