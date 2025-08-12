BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Vitamin E: The Vitality Vitamin by Dr. Leonard Mervyn
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Leonard Mervyn's book "Vitamin E: The Vitality Vitamin" explores the controversial and often misunderstood nature of Vitamin E, a nutrient linked to heart health, anti-aging, and disease prevention. Though initially hailed as a "miracle vitamin," skepticism persists due to a lack of definitive deficiencies—unlike scurvy (Vitamin C) or beriberi (Vitamin B1)—leading some to dismiss its necessity. Discovered in the 1920s for its role in fertility, further research revealed its broader benefits, such as improving blood flow, reducing clotting, and acting as a potent antioxidant. Despite early therapeutic potential, Vitamin E was overshadowed by pharmaceutical treatments, though the Shute Institute's work highlighted its success in treating heart conditions with high doses ("mega vitamin therapy"). Modern dietary changes—like refined grains and processed foods—have reduced natural Vitamin E intake, potentially contributing to conditions like heart disease, muscle wasting, and oxidative damage. While not a cure-all, Vitamin E remains vital for health, particularly in its natural form (d-alpha tocopherol), and supplementation may benefit those with deficient diets—under professional guidance. The book encourages reevaluating Vitamin E’s role in wellness, balancing hype with evidence-based benefits.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy