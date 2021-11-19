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Fr. Altman torches US bishops at rally: ‘Repent and resign … your mitre is your great millstone’
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171 views • November 19, 2021
Father James Altman blasted members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) on Tuesday at Church Militant’s “Bishops: Enough is Enough” prayer rally and conference, excoriating the prelates over their part in the sex abuse crisis and for mandating the reception of the abortion-tainted COVID jabs for clerics under their jurisdiction.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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