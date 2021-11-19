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Fr. Altman torches US bishops at rally: ‘Repent and resign … your mitre is your great millstone’
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171 views • November 19, 2021
Father James Altman blasted members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) on Tuesday at Church Militant’s “Bishops: Enough is Enough” prayer rally and conference, excoriating the prelates over their part in the sex abuse crisis and for mandating the reception of the abortion-tainted COVID jabs for clerics under their jurisdiction.
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