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3/22/18 Deep State China Syndrome: Will Trump Say Ciao to Chao? #FIREMCCONNELL
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17 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/22/18: Today, President Trump announced the beginning of a Section 103 investigation proposed by United States Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, which will recommend a $60 billion tariff against China for intellectual property theft as well as enable the President to correct harmful actions of past trade deals, especially those resulting in "forced technology transfers," where China bought off U.S. Congress Members to acquire U.S. tech companies, including not only their technologies involving sensitive military and energy patents, but also billions in U.S. tax dollars!
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3/22/18: Today, President Trump announced the beginning of a Section 103 investigation proposed by United States Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, which will recommend a $60 billion tariff against China for intellectual property theft as well as enable the President to correct harmful actions of past trade deals, especially those resulting in "forced technology transfers," where China bought off U.S. Congress Members to acquire U.S. tech companies, including not only their technologies involving sensitive military and energy patents, but also billions in U.S. tax dollars!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV and for being at the forefront of the Worldwide Human Renaissance, where Citizens of Nations across the planet support each other in securing Freedom from the globalist techno-fascists!
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