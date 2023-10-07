Redacted | Muckraker EXPOSES Feds CAUGHT Trafficking Kids at U.S. Border in Huge Operation

Redacted with Clayton Morris | EXPOSED! Feds CAUGHT trafficking kids at U.S. border in huge operation
#redacted #claytonmorris #independentjournalists
Journalist Anthony Rubin of Muckraker catches government employees and contractors trafficking children at the U.S. border. His investigation exposes large government-funded facilities that house thousands of undocumented children before they're transported to homes across the U.S. You can find Muckracker's YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/@realmuckraker
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
child trafficking, cartels, human trafficking, child sex trade, feds trafficking ring
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.