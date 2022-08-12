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8/11/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: ZeroHedge’s article absolutely came from the CCP. The CCP intentionally made some mistakes to give people the impression that it was written by a foreigner. This article is the ammunition prepared by the CCP so that Paul Hastings, Luc Despins and the trustee’s office could use it to attack Miles Guo in the court