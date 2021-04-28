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"The Mystery of Marie Rogêt" by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • April 28, 2021
A SEQUEL TO "THE MURDERS IN THE RUE MORGUE."

Es giebt eine Reihe idealischer Begebenheiten, die der Wirklichkeit parallel lauft. Selten fallen sie zusammen. Menschen und zufalle modificiren gewohulich die idealische Begebenheit, so dass sie unvollkommen erscheint, und ihre Folgen gleichfalls unvollkommen sind. So bei der Reformation; statt des Protestantismus kam das Lutherthum hervor.

There are ideal series of events which run parallel with the real ones. They rarely coincide. Men and circumstances generally modify the ideal train of events, so that it seems imperfect, and its consequences are equally imperfect. Thus with the Reformation; instead of Protestantism came Lutheranism.

—Novalis. Moral Ansichten.

The picture used is taken from "Tales of Mystery, Imagination, & Humour: And Poems By Edgar Allan Poe", printed and published by Henry Vizetelly, 1852.

A 'rod' is 16.5 feet, or 5 meters.

To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap08

My reading pace for this story is a touch hurried in spots, but even with the faster reading pace, this is still a very long story. The recording session for it lasted three hours. If the quality of my voice seems to deteriorate, that is not just your imagination, my voice really suffered. I am not one given much to talking at all, and certainly not for three hours uninterrupted. It was really tough on my voice.
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