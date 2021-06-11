Vlogs About Lying Flat Voiced Out Chinese People’s Dissatisfaction of CCP’s Exploitation

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5/29/2021 ‘We shall join the Lying-Flat Class’ puts so many Chinese people’s thoughts into words; Where there is exploitation, there we shall lie flat down; Lying Flat rap; the three popular Vlogs has expressed Chinese people’s dissatisfaction and silent protest against CCP’s exploitation on every aspect of Chinese daily life.