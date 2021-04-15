John Kerry’s Trip to China and the Hull Note in World War II

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In the April 12, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the timing of the former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s visit to Communist China was very similar to that before the attack on Pearl Harbor when the U.S. sent the Hull note to Japan. He also said that Kerry must deliver three messages to the CCP: do not attack Taiwan; immediately withdraw the troops and police from Hong Kong; and tell the truth of the virus to the whole world, regardless of Kerry’s close tie to the CCP and possible collusions between them.