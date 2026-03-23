Amalek ? Who is Amalek ? Amalek is Edom & they are Amalek, we are not Amalek ?... & Joseph ?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v77hb4a-amalek-who-is-amalek-amalek-is-edom-and-they-are-amalek-we-are-not-amalek-j.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a and which contains all films listed in its description ...see also £Islam the Broom of Israel. The 'Migration' deception with no moral or scriptural authority or validation (see in the description)" https://rumble.com/v77ikne-islam-the-broom-of-israel..html

The truth of the gulags (in Russia) and camps in Germany "Eustace Mullins. Hitler was a Zionist (Reformed Judaism) Moses Hess said create Israel before the Messiah comes (opposed by Orthodox Judaism)" https://rumble.com/v5rge0n-eustace-mullins.html

Islamic (& Iran) & Talmudic Judaism Kabbalah (one & the same) & the Cube of Saturn. The Ark of the Covenant, the real 'Cube' https://www.brighteon.com/94369a4c-31b8-4a45-b15d-0d106bb1454e

The Revenge of Serco https://rumble.com/v6sqbfv-the-revenge-of-serco.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=007007f6-c87b-43e2-b80d-9266833a8899 //also on bitchute

https://old.bitchute.com/video/-PE-f_2961w/



