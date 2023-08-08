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"BLOCKING THE SUN"... BACK TO THE ACTUAL SCRIPT?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
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88 views • August 08, 2023

BASED ON WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR... And what we know about them, the answer would be YES. But they appear to be doing it(or have already done it) either way... And what you know for sure is, they ain't telling anyone the truth. No matter what. That doesnt mean the truth isn't in there. Just that they never just straight up tell you. It's always in the interpretation and pattern. THIS IS BASED ON THEIR BEHAVIOR AND THEIR KNOWN M.O.s and based on their behavior and pattern of working WITH disaster... NOT against it. That would suggest they actually expect it to get cold...what do they know? And blocking the sun would make cooling worse right? And isn't that what they do? Take a natural situation and make it worse? This would mean they're expecting cold, NOT HEAT? ... Or is the whole thing just bullshit? LOL... HIT MEEEEEE! [email protected]

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